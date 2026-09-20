Korea takes second Asian Games gold in men’s modern pentathlon team event

Lee Jong-hyun, left, and Jun Woong-tae of Korea display their team and individual medals after helping the men's modern pentathlon final at Anjo Sports Park in Aichi, Japan, on Sept. 20. YONHAP

Jun Woong-tae, Seo Chang-wan and Lee Jong-hyun combined to give Korea its second gold at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Korea won the men's modern pentathlon team gold, its second gold at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

Korea took gold in the men's team event based on individual results of Jun Woong-tae, Seo Chang-wan and Lee Jong-hyun at Anjo Sports Park in Aichi, Japan, on Sunday.

The modern pentathlon team event is not contested separately. Instead, the scores of each country's top three finishers in the individual competition are combined to determine the team rankings. Korea posted the highest total score based on the results of Jun, Seo and Lee.

Jun won individual silver, with Lee winning bronze.

Modern pentathlon at this year's Asian Games consists of fencing, swimming, an obstacle course and the laser run, which combines running and shooting. This is the first Asian Games to feature the obstacle course in place of equestrian show jumping.

Lee Jong-hyun, left, Seo Chang-wan, center, and Jun Woong-tae of Korea compete in the men's modern pentathlon laser run at Anjo Sports Park in Aichi, Japan, on Sept. 20. YONHAP

Korea also successfully defended its men's team title. Led by Jun, Korea won gold in the event at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023. Jun also won the individual event in Hangzhou to claim two gold medals.

The men's team victory was Korea's second gold medal of this year's Asian Games.

Earlier Sunday, Seong Seung-min scored 1,492 points to win the women's individual modern pentathlon and won Korea's first gold. Seong became the first Korean woman to win the Asian Games individual modern pentathlon title.

In the women's team event, Seong, Kim Un-ju and Shin Su-min combined for 4,271 points to take silver behind China, which scored 4,318.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]