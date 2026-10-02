Korea takes men's doubles tennis silver in Nagoya

Korea's Park Ui-sung, left, and Nam Ji-sung celebrate winning a point against Japan's Yusuke Kusuhara and Shunsuke Nakagawa during the Men's Doubles final tennis match at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Oct. 2. AP/YONHAP

Nam Ji-sung and Park Ui-sung secured Korea's only tennis medal at the 2026 Asian Games, falling to Japan in the men's doubles final.

Nam Ji-sung and Park Ui-sung earned silver in the men's doubles in tennis at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Friday, Korea's only medal from the sport at this competition.

Nam and Park lost 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) to Yusuke Kusuhara and Shunsuke Nakagawa of Japan in the gold medal match at Higashiyama Park Tennis Center in Nagoya, central Japan.

The silver is Korea's second straight men's doubles medal, following bronze by Kwon Soon-woo and Hong Seong-chan in 2023.

Korea has not won an Asiad gold in tennis since Chung Hyeon and Lim Yong-kyu won the men's doubles crown in 2014.





Yonhap