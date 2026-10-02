Korea takes men's doubles tennis silver in Nagoya

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Korea captures second straight Asian Games gold in men’s team recurve archery event
The trio of Lee Woo-seok, Kim Je-deok and Kim Woo-jin defeated India by a set score of 5-1, with two of the archers back atop the podium.
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Korea clinches bronze in mixed team recurve archery event at Asian Games
Kang Chae-young and Kim Je-deok bested the Japanese team with a score of 5-1 after getting routed by the Chinese duo in the semifinals.
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Ha Jee-min wins gold in sailing at Asian Games
Korea's Ha Jee-min won the men's dinghy event in Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, securing his fourth Asian Games gold medal and Korea's first sailing title of the competition.
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Korea misses mark to claim silver in women’s team recurve archery event at Asian Games
The trio of Lee Yun-ji, Kang Chae-young and Oh Ye-jin lost to India by the set score of 5-3 after combating gusts.