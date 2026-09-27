Korea sweeps Philippines in men's volleyball opener

Korea opened the men's volleyball tournament at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 with a 3-0 victory over the Philippines, led by Lim Sung-jin's 13 points.

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기뻐하는 남자 배구 대표팀 (고마키[일본]=연합뉴스) 이동해 기자 = 27일 일본 아이치현 파크 아레나 고마키에서 열린 2026 아이치·나고야 아시안게임 남자 배구 예선 대한민국과 필리핀의 경기. 2세트에서 득점에 성공한 대한민국 선수들이 기뻐하고 있다. 2026.9.27 eastsea@yna.co.kr/2026-09-27 14:26:50/
Korea's volleyball players celebrate during their men's volleyball match against the Philippines at Park Arena Komaki in Komaki, Japan, on Sept. 27.

Korea shut down the Philippines to open the men's volleyball tournament at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Sunday.

Coached by Issanaye Ramires, Korea won its first Pool D match by 3-0 (25-16, 27-25, 25-22) at Park Arena Komaki in Komaki, Japan.

Outside hitter Lim Sung-jin led the way with 13 points, while Jeong Han-young and Im Dong-hyeok added 11 points apiece.

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Jeong and Im combined for eight points in the opening set, as Korea pulled away after building an 11-9 lead.

Korea had a little tougher time in the second set, unable to close out the Philippines with a 22-21 lead. Down 25-24, though, Korea got two quick points on the opponent's errors.

In the third set, Korea turned a 15-14 deficit into a 17-15 lead. Then from 21-20, Korea scored on an opposition error and a serve ace by Lee Sang-hyeon en route to a straight-set victory.

Korea will next play Chinese Taipei on Monday and China on Tuesday.

The top two nations from each of the four groups will advance to the quarterfinals Thursday.

Korea won 14 straight men's volleyball medals from 1966 to 2018, but the streak ended at the 2023 Asiad in Hangzhou, China, where the team finished in seventh place.


Yonhap

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