Korea spikes Hong Kong in Asian Games women's volleyball opener

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Men's football team hit by yet another transportation mishap at Asian Games
The side was delayed getting to a recovery training session after the organizers failed to provide an official bus, the latest in a string of mobility issues.
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Korea clobbers higher-ranked Jordan 114-80 to reach Asian Games basketball semifinals
Lee Hyun-jung scored 28 points as the Korean team took down Jordan in emphatic fashion to secure its fourth straight win in Nagoya.
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HD Construction Equipment wins major Hong Kong excavator deal
HD Construction Equipment secured an order for 45 Develon excavators for Hong Kong's Tung Chung Line extension, beating Chinese rivals on efficiency and service.
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With Asian Games, North Korea returns to Japan for major sporting event after 41 years
The reclusive state has sent a delegation of some 180 athletes and officials after sitting out over geopolitics and pandemic-induced caution.