Korea shreds Kazakhstan 42-18 for second straight women’s handball win at Asian Games

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Korea takes second Asian Games gold in men’s modern pentathlon team event
Jun Woong-tae, Seo Chang-wan and Lee Jong-hyun combined to give Korea its second gold at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
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Ban Hyo-jin wins Asian Games bronze, falls short of career grand slam
Olympic and world champion Ban Hyo-jin won 10-meter air rifle bronze at the Asian Games on her 19th birthday, delaying her bid for a career grand slam.
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Shin Yu-bin, Kim Dong-yong lead Team Korea in Asian Games opening ceremony
The event on Saturday was attended by 50 of the 1,051-member delegation, with the star table tennis player and veteran rower carrying the flag.
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Korea wins women's team bronze in soft tennis
Korea earned its first soft tennis medal at the Asian Games after a tight semifinal loss to Chinese Taipei.