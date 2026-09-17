Korea routs Qatar in women's volleyball, sets up Vietnam showdown

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Korea’s Lee Jun-suk coasts through perfect group stage in teqball at Asian Games
The sport, which combines elements of football, table tennis, freestyle juggling and sepaktakraw, is making its debut at the sporting festival.
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Team Korea departs for 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya — in pictures
A 122-strong delegation headed out from Incheon International Airport to compete in the sporting festival, which spans 16 days and 71 disciplines.
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Table tennis player, rower to carry national flag at opening ceremony
Table tennis star Shin Yu-bin and rower Kim Dong-yong will carry Korea's flag at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 opening ceremony.
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North Korea blows lead in loss to China in men's football
North Korea fell 2-1 to China in its Asian Games men’s football opener despite dominating possession and chances.