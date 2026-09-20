Korea opens swimming campaign with two medals

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After staking future on teqball, Lee Jun-suk smashes way to Asian Games gold
The medalist, with a background in football, achieved his dream after passing up permanent employment to train in Hungary.
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Korea takes second Asian Games gold in men’s modern pentathlon team event
Jun Woong-tae, Seo Chang-wan and Lee Jong-hyun combined to give Korea its second gold at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
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Ban Hyo-jin wins Asian Games bronze, falls short of career grand slam
Olympic and world champion Ban Hyo-jin won 10-meter air rifle bronze at the Asian Games on her 19th birthday, delaying her bid for a career grand slam.
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Korea shreds Kazakhstan 42-18 for second straight women’s handball win at Asian Games
With no knockout phase in this year’s Asiad, the team is on track for a showdown against Japan as the likely medal decider.