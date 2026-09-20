Korea opens swimming campaign with two medals

Korea’s Kim Yeong-beom, left, and Hwang Sun-woo, right, check their results after the men’s 100-meter freestyle final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on Sept. 20. Pan Zhanle of China is in the center. YONHAP

Kim Young-beom won silver and Hwang Sun-woo took bronze in the Asian Games men's 100-meter freestyle.

Kim Young-beom and Hwang Sun-woo captured silver and bronze medals in the men's 100-meter freestyle swimming race at the Asian Games on Sunday, the first two of what Korea is hoping will be many medals from the pool.

Kim finished second in 47.65 seconds at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, just 0.04 behind the champion, Pan Zhanle of China. Hwang finished in third place in 47.79 seconds.

Tokyo is hosting all swimming races while Nagoya serves as the main host of the quadrennial competition.

Korea grabbed 22 medals in swimming at the previous Asian Games three years ago and is hoping to repeat that success this time.





Yonhap



