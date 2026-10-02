Korea nods way past China for women’s football bronze in Asian Games

Noh Jin-young, right, and Choe Yu-ri of South Korea celebrate Noh's goal against China during the women's football bronze medal match at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Fukuroi, Japan, on Oct. 2. REUTERS/YONHAP

No Jin-young scored in the fourth minute with what proved the be the winner, beating China for the first time in 11 years.

Korea defeated China 1-0 to claim bronze in women's football at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Friday.

Noh Jin-young's fourth-minute header stood as the winner for the Taegeuk Ladies at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Fukuroi, about 100 kilometers east of the main host city of Nagoya, Japan. This is Korea's fourth bronze medal in women's football at the Asian Games, and the first since 2018.

Korea had not defeated China for 11 years until Friday, ending a stretch of five draws and six losses against the fellow Asian side.

Noh headed home a pass from Choe Yu-ri after a Korean free kick, and the Ladies held China without a shot on target in the first half.

Goalkeeper Kim Kyeong-hee made a big save on Shao Ziqin five minutes into the second half, and the Korean defense in front of Kim hung on to preserve the one-goal victory.





Yonhap