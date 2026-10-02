Korea nods way past China for women’s football bronze in Asian Games

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Korea claims four jujitsu medals at Asiad
Korea won two silver and two bronze medals in jujitsu at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Friday.
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Korea wins Asian Games LoL without losing a single match
Korea defeated Taiwan 3-0 to retain its League of Legends Asian Games title without dropping a set.
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LIVE: Korea vs. Venezuela
The Taeguk Warriors take on Venezuela in the third of this new and, well, new extended international window. Tune in here for all the details.
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Korea captures second straight Asian Games gold in men’s team recurve archery event
The trio of Lee Woo-seok, Kim Je-deok and Kim Woo-jin defeated India by a set score of 5-1, with two of the archers back atop the podium.