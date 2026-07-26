Korea must reduce reliance on Son Heung-min and rebuild the team, FIFA says in post-World Cup review 

Son Heung-min, right, reacts after a defeat against South Africa at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Mexico on June 24. YONHAP

The international footballing body said younger talent need to take the lead for the Taeguk Warriors if the side hopes for a better showing in 2030.

Korea’s national football team should no longer over-rely on a single player— notably Son Heung-min — if it is to achieve greater success on the world stage, according to FIFA.

“Following that disappointment [manager] Hong [Myung-bo] has departed, and with star Son Heung-min, now 34, it looks like Korea will be requiring something of a rebuild,” FIFA wrote in its comprehensive overview of Asian teams that competed in the recent World Cup last Thursday, “with the onus on core talents like Lee Kang-in to come to the fore as the nation targets success at the upcoming Asian Cup and a better showing on the global stage in 2030.”

Despite snatching a 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic in the opener, the Taeguk Warriors suffered 1-0 defeats against Mexico and South Africa. It consequently failed to advance to the knockout stages.

Son has since returned to his MLS club, Los Angeles FC, while Lee left French side Paris Saint-Germain to join Atlético Madrid in Spain’s La Liga.

Hong resigned as a manager after Korea’s early exit from the tournament. He later left for the United States due to alleged security concerns.

While a record nine Asian nations qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026, only Japan and Australia advanced to the Round of 32. The managers of both teams remain in their posts.

Japanese footballers Keito Nakamura, left, and Daizen Maeda, far right, battle for the ball during the World Cup Group F soccer match in Arlington, Texas, on June 25. AP/YONHAP

FIFA said Japan should build on the wealth of young talent that emerged during the tournament to help the Samurai Blue reach greater heights. Japanese manager Hajime Moriyasu will reportedly lead the team until the AFC Asian Cup 2027, which is scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia in January and February next year.

FIFA praised Australia for its “robust defensive showing, where they conceded just three goals in four matches.” It noted that the tournament showed the emergence of young talent within the Socceroos.

Australia could vie for its second continental title at the upcoming Asian Cup under the guidance of manager Tony Popovic, FIFA said.





BY SHIN HYE-YEON, LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



