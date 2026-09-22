Korea loses to Japan to drop to bronze medal match in women's volleyball

Korea’s Lee Ye-rim, left, attacks during the women’s volleyball semifinal against Japan at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at Park Arena Komaki in Aichi, Japan, on Sept. 21. YONHAP

Korea lost 3-0 to host Japan in the Asian Games women's volleyball semifinals and will play Thailand for bronze Tuesday.

Korea lost to Japan in the semifinals of the women's volleyball tournament at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Monday, dropping to the bronze medal contest against Thailand.

Japan defeated Korea in straight sets, 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-16), in the semifinals at Park Arena Komaki in Komaki, just north of Nagoya, Japan.

Korea went undefeated in the group phase and eliminated Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals but could not get past the host country in its quest for its first gold since 2014.

Korea will take on Thailand at 4 p.m. Tuesday with the bronze medal on the line. Korea missed the podium at the 2023 Asian Games and has never gone consecutive Asian Games without a women's volleyball medal.

Korea stayed close in the first set. But down 14-13, Korea fell further back on an ace and blocks by Japan.

In the second set, Korea briefly led before falling back 21-19. Korea got a couple of points back while down 23-19 but ran out of steam.

Korea conceded four straight points in one stretch to go down 12-6. Korea cut it to 13-11 but did not get close again.

Opposite hitter Na Hyun-soo scored a team-high 14 points, but no one else scored in double figures. Four players scored in double digits for Japan.

Korea’s Kim Da-in and Lee Da-hyeon attempt a block during the women’s volleyball semifinal against Japan at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at Park Arena Komaki in Aichi, Japan, on Sept. 21. YONHAP

Korea head coach Cha Sang-hyun conceded defeat to a superior side, saying Japan played with more precision.

"Although we lost the match, our players never gave up until the end. I want to compliment them for that effort," Cha said. "Japan hit such hard serves that we could barely return them. We have to try harder to narrow the gap."

There is no time to wallow in this loss for Korea, with the bronze medal contest coming up in less than 24 hours.

"The schedule has been really tight, but our players are hanging tough," Cha said. "Tomorrow will be our last match, and we will give it everything we have left. Thailand has a powerful attack and a savvy setter. We have to find ways to handle their serves."





Yonhap