Korea loses all three sets to Thailand in women's volleyball continental championship quarterfinals

Korean women's national volleyball team players encourage one another during the quarterfinal match against Thailand at the AVC Women's Volleyball Continental Championship 2026 in Tianjin, China, on Aug. 27. INTERNATIONAL VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION

With no separate classification matches taking place at the tournament, Korea will now return home. Its chances of reaching the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics have become extremely slim.

Korea was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the AVC Women’s Volleyball Continental Championship 2026 after losing to Thailand.

Korea lost 3-0 to Thailand in the quarterfinals at the Tianjin Olympic Center Gymnasium in Tianjin, China, on Thursday. Korea currently ranks 28th in the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Women’s Volleyball World Ranking while Thailand is No. 17.

The result meant that Korea once again failed to advance past the quarterfinals. It previously finished sixth in the tournament in 2023.

The gap between the two’s performances was evident throughout the match. Korea took an early 13-10 lead in the first set, but Thailand came from behind to take the set.

Thailand took the lead early in the second set. Korea stayed within two or three points for much of the third but lost momentum after the teams reached the 20-point mark.

Thailand was a step ahead in its defense, receives and transitions. Setter Pornpun Guedpard, who previously played for the Hwaseong IBK Altos, orchestrated the team’s offense. Korea also failed to contain Sasipapron Janthawisut, who scored 16 points, and opposite hitter Pimpichaya Kokram, who had 19.

On the Korean side, opposite hitter Na Hyun-soo made a strong start and finished with 12 points. Outside hitter Kang So-hwi fought through a thigh injury but fell short of expectations with 10 points.

Outside hitter Yuk Seo-young added nine points but struggled with consistency. Korea squandered several opportunities to counterattack after executing successful defensive plays and ultimately failed to take a single set.

The Korean national team celebrates after defeating Vietnam at the AVC Women's Volleyball Continental Championship 2026 in Tianjin, China, on Aug. 22. INTERNATIONAL VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION

With no separate classification matches taking place at this year’s tournament, Korea will now return home.

It had initially set a goal of finishing in the top three. The tournament champion earns a spot at the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics, while the second- and third-place teams qualify for the 2027 Women’s Volleyball World Cup 2027. With Japan and China as the two dominant teams in Asia, Korea needed to get past Thailand — regarded as Asia’s No. 3 — but could not.

Korea finished fourth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but failed to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Now, its chances of reaching the Los Angeles Olympics have become extremely slim. The Olympic field will consist of the host nation, the United States; the five continental championship winners; the top three teams at the FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Cup; and three teams based on the FIVB world rankings as of June next year.

Korea still has a chance to qualify for the World Cup, but its ranking could fall further since Russia is set to return to international competition. FIVB barred Russian volleyball teams from all international and continental competitions in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the organization announced in July that the country’s men’s and women’s national teams would be allowed to compete in the Volleyball Nations League 2027.

Even if Korea qualifies for the World Cup, a top-three finish would be a long shot. Its world ranking fell into the 40s following the retirements of key players such as Kim Yeon-koung, Yang Hyo-jin and Park Jeong-ah. Korea has since climbed back into the top 30 but remains some distance from the world’s elite.





BY KIM HYO-KYOUNG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]