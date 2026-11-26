Italy's Matteo Berrettini, right, celebrates with his teammates Andrea Vavassori, Flavio Cobolli and their coach Filippo Volandri after winning against Korea's Chung Hyeon and Kwon Soon-woo at the end of their Davis Cup finals quarterfinal tennis match in Bologna, Italy, on Nov. 25. AP/YONHAP

Korea has been eliminated from the Davis Cup after a narrow loss to the three-time defending champion Italy in the quarterfinals of the top men's tennis team competition in Italy on Wednesday.

The underdog Korea stole one singles match but ultimately lost 2-1 in the best-of-three battle on the indoor hard court set up at BolognaFiere in Bologna, as the home team moved a step closer to its fourth consecutive title.

After the two countries split the two singles matches, Italy's Andrea Vavassori and Matteo Berrettini needed tiebreakers in both sets to hold off Kwon Soon-woo and Chung Hyeon 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (13-11) in the deciding doubles match.

Related Article

In its Davis Cup quarterfinals debut, Korea was the lowest seed in the tournament, with no player inside the top 100 in the singles or doubles rankings. But the big underdog, after talking the good fight all week, gave the mighty Italy a run for its money, led by its two best players, Kwon and Chung.

Lorenzo Musetti, world No. 27, led off the contest for Italy with a 6-0, 7-6 (7-5) win over the 787th-ranked Hong Seong-chan in the opening singles match. Musetti needed just over an hour and a half for his victory.

In the next singles match, 139th-ranked Kwon responded for Korea by rallying past world No. 7 Flavio Cobolli, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5).

Cobolli broke Kwon twice in the first set, moving within a set of clinching the victory for Italy. But Kwon held his ground in the second set to force and then win a tiebreak.

In the third set, the two players held their serve and went to another tiebreak, where Kwon rallied from a 3-1 deficit to win 7-5 and keep Korea alive in the contest.

Kwon Soon-woo of Korea celebrates with teammates after winning his singles match against Flavio Cobolli of Italy in the Davis Cup Final 8 quarterfinal Italy against Korea, in Bologna, Italy, on Nov. 25. EPA/YONHAP

In the doubles match, neither side broke the other in the opening set, and the Italians won the tiebreak 7-2. It was nearly the same story in the second set, with only one break per side until they went to another tiebreak.

The Koreans rallied from 4-2 down to move to a set point at 6-5, but Chung couldn't quite get to Vavassori's return that leveled the score at 6-6.

It was a back-and-forth battle from there, with the Korean duo saving two match points but also failing to convert four set points.

Italy took a 12-11 lead on Vavassori's volley. Then, with the 10th-ranked doubles player serving, Chung netted his return to give the match to Italy.

The second set alone went on for just over an hour.





Yonhap