Korea glides to gold in men’s four-person 500-meter kayak event at Asian Games

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Choe Byeong-kwang wins race walk bronze for Korea's 1st athletics medal in Nagoya
Choe Byeong-kwang won Korea's first athletics medal at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, taking bronze in the men's half marathon race walk.
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Kim Young-beom’s rise signals new wave of Korean swimming
The 20-year-old won Asian Games 50-meter freestyle gold after narrowly losing the 100-meter final to world-record holder Pan Zhanle.
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Song Se-ra wins fencing gold as Korea adds shooting, swimming medals at Asian Games
Song Se-ra won Korea's lone gold medal in women's individual epee, while the team added medals in shooting and swimming at the Asian Games.
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Kim Young-beom breaks Asian record as Korea wins five medals
Kim claimed 50-meter freestyle gold in a record 21.66 seconds as South Korea reached eight swimming medals after two days.