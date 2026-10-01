Korea gives up lead to lose 3-2 to defending champs Iran in men’s volleyball quarterfinal at Asian Games

Korean and Iranian volleyball players compete during men's quarterfinal match at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, on Oct. 1. YONHAP

The loss meant Korea has gone back-to-back Asiads without a men’s medal in the sport for the first time since 1962.

OKAZAKI, Japan — Korea lost a heartbreaker against the three-time defending champion Iran in the men's volleyball quarterfinals at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Thursday.

Korea won two of the first three sets before ultimately falling 3-2 with set scores of 25-23, 18-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-12 against the Middle East power at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium in Japan.

The loss meant Korea has gone back-to-back Asiads without a men's volleyball medal for the first time since it first competed in the sport in 1962.

At the 2023 Asiad, Korea finished in seventh place.

Outside hitter Heo Su-bong scored a match-high 22 points in the losing cause, while opposite Im Dong-hyeok added 18 points.





Yonhap