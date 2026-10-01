Korea gives up lead to lose 3-2 to defending champs Iran in men’s volleyball quarterfinal at Asian Games

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Archer Kim Jong-ho claims gold in men’s individual compound event at Asian Games
Kim defeated Chang Cheng-Wei of Chinese Taipei 149-145 to avenge Korea’s loss to the island region in the team bronze match.
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Lee Gun-hyeok wins individual gold in men's rapid fire pistol shooting
Lee took the men's 25-meter rapid fire pistol final in a shoot-off, becoming shooting's first double gold medalist at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.
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Korean men strike gold in team rapid fire pistol shooting
Korea won the men's team 25-meter rapid fire pistol title at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, securing the country's first gold medal in the event since 2014.
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For surfer Kanoa Hee-jae Palmiano, Asian Games setback is just one stop on road to Olympics
The teen missed out on a medal, but gained experience in the pursuit of his ultimate dream: competing at Los Angeles 2028.