Korea gears up for Asian Para Games in Japan with 357-member delegation

Park Jin-ho shoots in the R1 Men’s 10-meter air rifle standing SH1 at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games in Paris. YONHAP

A send-off ceremony will be held at the Icheon National Training Center before athletes and team officials depart based on their sport’s schedule.

With the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 over, Korea's attention turns to its para athletes, who will be honored at a send-off on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Asian Para Games.

Around 400 athletes and related authorities, including Second Vice Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Kim Dae-hyun, will attend the ceremony for the Asian Para Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at the Icheon National Training Center in Gyeonggi at 2 p.m.

After the ceremony, the delegation will be briefed on the host regions and receive training on disaster and safety response, media relations, marketing and antidoping measures to help ensure a safe and successful Games, according to the Culture Ministry.

The Asian Para Games is slated to kick off on Oct. 18 and run through Oct. 24 across Japan's Aichi, Gifu and Shizuoka prefectures.

Korea will compete in all 18 sports and send a 357-member delegation — 214 athletes, 104 team officials and 39 delegation officials.

Korea’s delegation will begin departing for Japan on Saturday based on the schedule for each sport. A departure ceremony will be held at Incheon International Airport on Oct. 14.

Efforts will also be made to rally support for Korea’s delegation at home by promoting the Asian Para Games through community sports facilities and networks for people with disabilities nationwide.

Regional sports associations for people with disabilities, the barrier-free Bandabi Sports Centers and fitness certification centers for people with disabilities will encourage participation in cheering activities to boost public interest and participation in sports.

“I hope our athletes can perform to the best of their abilities and finish the Games in good health," Second Vice Minister Kim said in a press release. “We will support our athletes every step of the way, from preparations for the Games to their safety and performance on site, so that all their hard work can pay off.”





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]