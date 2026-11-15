Korea finally gets first win at APBC, will face Japan for title

Korean baseball players stretch before their match against Chinese Taipei at Tokyo Dome on Nov. 14. KO BONG-JUN

Korea took down Chinese Taipei 6-4 Saturday at the Asia Professional Baseball Championship in Tokyo, punching its ticket for Sunday's title game and yet another regional championship battle against host Japan.

Korea defeated Chinese Taipei 6-4 for its first win at the Asia Professional Baseball Championship (APBC) in Tokyo on Saturday, setting up a date with Japan in the championship final set for Sunday night.

Korea launched three solo home runs in the teams' third game of the APBC at Tokyo Dome, including a tiebreaking shot by Kim Do-yeong in the bottom of the fifth inning.

In the tournament, Korea had previously lost to Australia 8-7 and then to Japan 9-5. With Japan's 16-1 rout of Australia earlier Saturday, Korea, Chinese Taipei and Australia all finished the round-robin phase with a 1-2 record, while Japan topped everyone at 3-0.

However, Korea came out on top due to a tiebreaking formula called Team Quality Balance, which takes the sum of runs scored divided by the number of offensive innings and then subtracts the number of runs allowed divided by the number of defensive innings for a final number.

This is the third edition of the APBC and also the third straight final pitting Korea against Japan, with the latter having won the two earlier finals.

The APBC is for players aged 24 years and younger or those with no more than three years of professional experience. Teams can each take up to three players who are between 24 and 29 years old.

Against Chinese Taipei, Korea put up a three-spot in the bottom third off starter Hsu Siang-Sheng.

Park Jae-hyun led off the inning with a solo home run. Then Hsu hit three batters to load the bases, and Kim Whee-jip's single doubled the Korean lead to 2-0.

Kim Do-yeong is seen at Tokyo Dome on Nov. 11. KO BONG-JUN

Two batters later, An Jae-seok singled home another run for a 3-0 lead, though Kim was tagged out at home to end the rally.

Chinese Taiepi then used some big swings to tie the game in the top fifth.

First, it was Zeng Sheng-An taking starter Lee Ro-un deep to right field for a solo home run. Chang Hsiang then worked a 10-pitch walk, and two batters later, Chang Jen-Wei smoked a two-run home run to pull Chinese Taipei even at 3-3.

Kim Do-yeong, who led the KBO with 45 homers this year, had the answer for Korea in the bottom fifth, as he launched an opposite-field solo shot to right field against new pitcher Chen Mu-Heng.

Park increased that lead to 5-3 with a two-out double in the bottom sixth, after Cho Hyeong-woo doubled off the center field wall.

Chinese Taiepei got back to within one in the top seventh when Zeng blasted his second solo home run of the game, but Korea responded with a solo shot of its own, off the bat of Moon Jeong-bin.





Yonhap