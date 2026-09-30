Korea fails to medal in men’s compound archery team event at Asian Games

Choi Yong-hee, left, and Kim Jong-ho of Korea react to their loss to Chinese Taipei in the bronze medal match of the men's team event in compound archery at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square in Okazaki, Japan, on Sept. 30. YONHAP

The trio lost to the Chinese Taipei team 324-322, unable to deliver Korea’s third medal in the sport.

Korea finished fourth in the men's team event in compound archery at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Wednesday, unable to deliver the country's third medal in the sport on the first day of its medal competition.

Choi Yong-hee, Choi Eun-gyu and Kim Jong-ho lost to Chang Cheng-Wei, Chen Chieh-Lun and Yen Tzu-Hsiang of Chinese Taipei by the score of 234-233 at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square in Okazaki, southeast of the main host city, Nagoya, Japan.

Korea won bronze in the women's team and silver in the mixed team events earlier in the day.

In the team competition, three archers per team each take two arrows per "end," with a maximum score of 60. The total points after four ends, or 24 arrows per team, determine the winner, with the maximum score being 240.

In compound archery, targets are set 50 meters (164 feet) away, 20 meters closer than recurve. Compound archers use mechanical release aids and magnified sights, making the perfect score of 10 quite common.

Korea lost the first end 59-58, and fell further back after shooting 57 in the second end, while Chinese Taipei scored another 59.

Korea responded by winning the third end 59-57, but the two teams both shot 59s in the final end, giving Chinese Taipei a one-point victory.

In the semifinals held earlier Wednesday, Korea lost to the defending champion India 236-229.

India went on to beat China 238-237 for the gold. India also won gold medals in the women's team and mixed team events Wednesday.

"We are all disappointed with the outcome," Choi Yong-hee, the senior member of the team, aged 41, said. "We have worked so hard for this and we never got to show that today. If we had just performed the way we are capable of, I think we would have had our chances. I think we have to get mentally tougher."

Kim, aged 32, blamed himself for dragging the team down with his miscues during the semifinals, where he shot a couple of 8s, a rare score in compound archery.

"I don't know if I will have another opportunity like this," Kim, who won the 2018 Asiad men's team gold with Choi Yong-hee, said. "I will try to get better in the future. There is not much else I can say at this point."

Choi Eun-gyu, aged 33, said he will try to learn from his first Asian Games.

"This was my first major international competition, and I had my set of expectations," he added. "I am leaving here feeling disappointed with the outcome, but I will try to make sure I will become a better archer from this experience."





Yonhap