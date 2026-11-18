Oh Se-hun, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal with a header during a friendly match between Korea and Qatar at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 17. YONHAP

Despite improved buildup play, Korea's poor finishing and loss of attacking precision after substitutions raised concerns as Robert Moreno's interim stint ended.

Korea's national football team, led by interim manager Robert Moreno, ended its international schedule for the year with a victory over Qatar.

Under Spanish interim coach Moreno, Korea defeated Qatar 1-0 in a friendly at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday. Oh Se-hun of Shimizu S-Pulse scored the winner in the 43rd minute of the first half, heading home a cross from Song Min-kyu of Nacional.

Ranked No. 32 in the FIFA world rankings, Korea improved its all-time record against No. 60-ranked Qatar to seven wins, two draws and three losses. However, Qatar, the 2023 Asian Cup champion, has been struggling recently, including a 3-0 defeat to Australia in its previous match. Despite dominating possession and taking 22 shots, Korea managed just one goal, which has left questions about its finishing ability.

Moreno, who took temporary charge of Korea following its disastrous World Cup campaign in North and Central America, completed his six-match tenure with three wins, one draw and two losses. Korea conceded three goals against Saudi Arabia for the first time in 42 years in its previous match, losing 3-2, but bounced back with a narrow victory over Qatar.

Moreno's contract expires after Tuesday's match, and he is set to return to Spain. The Korea Football Association will decide whether to extend his contract based on the team's performances over the six matches.

The interim coach stuck with his preferred 4-4-2 formation on Tuesday. He retained Captain Son Heung-min despite the forward's disappointing performance in the 3-2 defeat to Saudi Arabia on Saturday and paired him with Oh up front.

Moreno, who had announced plans to rotate his squad the previous day, made seven changes to the starting lineup from the Saudi Arabia match, retaining only Son, Hwang In-beom of FC Porto, Lee Kang-in of Atlético Madrid and Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich.

Korea's interim head manager Robert Moreno holds a tactics board as he calls over players preparing to come on as substitutes during a friendly match between Korea and Qatar at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 17. YONHAP

Qatar, led by Spanish manager Julen Lopetegui, who has faced speculation over his possible dismissal, fielded a lineup that included Akram Afif of Al Sadd.

Korea came close to opening the scoring in the sixth minute when Song dribbled between two defenders inside the penalty area and unleashed a right-footed shot that struck the right post.

In the 16th minute, Lee curled a sharp left-footed free kick toward the right corner of the goal, but the goalkeeper made a diving save. Son's shot in the 20th minute and Oh's header in the 35th were also denied by Qatar goalkeeper Salah Zakaria, who produced a series of impressive saves.

Lee repeatedly delivered crosses toward Oh, which kept Qatar's defense under pressure.

After dominating the first half, Korea finally broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute. Song beat a defender down the left flank and sent in a left-footed cross, which Oh headed into the net from close range. It was Oh's fourth international goal.

Qatar brought on key players, including Abdulaziz Hatem and Boualem Khoukhi, at the start of the second half.

Lee Kang-in dribbles the ball while looking for a teammate to pass to during a friendly match between Korea and Qatar at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 17. YONHAP

Son Heung-min gives his teammates a thumbs-up after a missed scoring opportunity during a friendly match between Korea and Qatar at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 17. YONHAP

In the 58th minute, Korea won possession through aggressive pressing, and Lee fired a shot into the side netting after receiving a pass from Son.

In the 65th minute, Moreno made four substitutions, replacing Son, Lee Kang-in, Kim Bong-soo and Lee Myung-jae, the latter two of Daejeon Hana Citizen, with Jeong Woo-yeong of Union Berlin, Lee Dong-gyeong and Cho Hyun-taek of Ulsan HD and Lee Jae-sung of Mainz.

Oh had another chance in the 70th minute, but Zakaria once again denied him with a diving save. Substitute Eom Ji-sung of Swansea City also sent a shot wide as Korea failed to add to its lead.

Football commentator Han Joon-hee said Korea showed improvements in its attacking play, partly due to Qatar's poor performance, but still left much to be desired.

"There were clear improvements in how the wingbacks and wingers used space and linked up, the effectiveness of Oh's hold-up play and Song's efforts," Han said. "Nevertheless, the team's finishing was strikingly poor given the number of chances created, and the overall precision of its attacking play appeared to decline after a large number of substitutes came on."





BY PARK LIN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]