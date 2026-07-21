Korea drop out of top 30 in FIFA rankings

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New K League club Paju Frontier FC teams up with African nation Ghana
The recently-established K League 2 club has launched an agreement with a leading Ghanaian football academy to deepen community ties, scout talent and expand sports diplomacy.
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‘Shin-telligence’ beats an actual AI in two-stone handicap Go match
World No. 1 Go player Shin Jin-seo, whose style of play is likened to artificial intelligence, defeated the elite AI KataGo Sunday after losing an earlier match.
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Critics slam World Cup's first halftime show as 'slick, surreal and entirely unnecessary'
Some viewers and media outlets, including The Atlantic, criticized the halftime show for trying to do too much in too little time and for acting as a commercial vehicle for FIFA.
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Korean actor Jung Ho-yeon carries World Cup trophy onto pitch before tournament final
The Squid Game star became the first Korean actor in a World Cup final ceremony, carrying the Louis Vuitton trophy trunk onto the pitch with tennis player Carlos Alcaraz before Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in extra time.