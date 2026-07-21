Korea drop out of top 30 in FIFA rankings

Korea fans react as they watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup group-stage match between Korea and South Africa on June 24. REUTERS/YONHAP

Korea fell seven spots to No. 32 after remaining within the top 30 since reaching No. 29 in February 2022.

On the heels of an early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer, Korea have fallen out of the top 30 in the latest world rankings.

FIFA unveiled its updated rankings on Monday, following the conclusion of the World Cup the previous day. Korea, eliminated in the group stage after recording a win and two losses, fell seven spots to No. 32 — their lowest position since December 2021, when they were 33rd.

Korea had remained within the top 30 since reaching No. 29 in February 2022.

The Taeguk Warriors began the World Cup ranked 25th, the second-highest position in Group A, behind No. 15 Mexico but ahead of No. 41 Czech Republic and No. 60 South Africa.

Korea opened the competition by beating the Czech Republic 2-1, but then lost to Mexico and South Africa by the identical score of 1-0.

The closing loss to the underdog South Africa left Korea in third place in Group A. They held out hope of sneaking into the Round of 32 as one of the eight best third-place nations, but results from remaining matches in other groups did not work in their favor.

Hong Myung-bo resigned as Korea’s head coach in the immediate aftermath of the team’s elimination.

After the World Cup, Mexico climbed to No. 10, and South Africa jumped to No. 54. The Czech Republic slipped to No. 48.

FIFA said that the next rankings update will be on Oct. 7 after the conclusion of its international match window from Sept. 21 to Oct. 6.





Yonhap