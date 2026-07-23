Korea draws Saudi Arabia, Qatar at Asian Games

Read more
-
Unesco panel urges Japan to better reflect forced Korean labor at Sado Mine
A Unesco committee told Japan to more fully present the Sado Island Gold Mines’ history, including using Koreans for forced labor during colonial rule.
-
Son finds the net for second straight MLS match
After a long drought to start the season, forward Son Heung-min scored in his second consecutive game and added an assist as LAFC beat Real Salt Lake 3-1.
-
Lee Kang-in's transfer to Atlético imminent after weeks of waiting, Spanish sources say
Marca reports say Lee Kang-in is set to join the La Liga side from PSG after final contract details are resolved, with an announcement expected Thursday.
-
'I won't lose to Japan': Tekken legend Knee wants to cap Asian Games with gold on series' home turf
Former world No. 1 Bae Jae-min is reinvigorated at the thought of representing Korea at the Asian Games, leaning on his experience to win the day.