Korea crumbles against Japan as glaring weaknesses doom APBC title hopes

Korean baseball players gather on the mound during the seventh inning of the final between Japan and Korea at the Asia Professional Baseball Championship in Tokyo on Nov. 15. AP/YONHAP

Japan handily beat Korea 5-1 in the Asia Professional Baseball Championship final, extending Korea’s winless run against its rival in the tournament to nearly 11 years.

TOKYO — Japan’s national baseball team remained unbeaten at the Asia Professional Baseball Championship (APBC), a mostly under-24 regional tournament, with a win over Korea in Sunday’s final at the Tokyo Dome that extended Korea’s winless streak against its rival to 13 games in professional competition.

Korea fell 5-1 to Japan in the final of the 2026 APBC at the Tokyo Dome on Sunday. Korea had kept the game close at 2-0 until the bottom of the fifth inning, when starter Kim Keon-woo surrendered a three-run homer to Tomoya Masaki over the left-center field wall.

Korea finished runner-up for the third consecutive time at the APBC, a four-team offseason event that also featured Chinese Taipei and Australia. Japan had also beaten Korea in the finals of the inaugural tournament in 2017 and the second edition in 2023, and has now claimed all three titles. Earlier, Australia defeated Chinese Taipei 6-4 in the third-place playoff.

It has now been nearly 11 years since Korea last beat Japan in a matchup between professional baseball players. That victory came at the Tokyo Dome on Nov. 19, 2015, when Lee Dae-ho, Kim Hyun-soo and their teammates stunned Shohei Ohtani's Japan 4-3 in the Premier12 semifinals. Since then, Korea has endured a 13-game winless run against its rival when professional players are involved, with 12 losses and one draw.

Korea's search for a breakthrough against Japan has stretched across nearly 11 years and multiple generations of players. From the 2017 APBC and 2019 Premier12 to the Tokyo Olympics and the last two World Baseball Classics (WBC), the result has remained painfully familiar.

Korea fell 9-5 to Japan on Friday before suffering another defeat in Sunday's final.

Kim Ji-chan, right, runs toward the second base during the final between Japan and Korea at the Asia Professional Baseball Championship in Tokyo on Nov. 15. AP/YONHAP

The age restrictions did little to disguise the gap between the two squads. Even among players under 23 who were still early in their professional careers, Japan's pitchers had more velocity and sharper stuff, and its lineup boasted greater power at the plate. Korea will likely have to wait until the Premier12 in November 2027 for another shot at Japan.

What stood out most at the Tokyo Dome was the sheer power of Japan's lineup. Leadoff man Tomoya Masaki, who started at first base, amassed five home runs and 11 RBIs in four APBC games, capped by a three-run blast in the final. Rui Muneyama, the shortstop who hit second, contributed three homers and 11 RBIs of his own. Japan's greatest offensive threat came not from the middle of its lineup but from the two hitters at the top. Korea's chances against Japan in the future may hinge on its ability to limit the damage from those power bats.

Japan's offensive firepower was only part of the story. Starter Hiroto Takahashi was equally dominant, as he limited Korea to one run in seven innings and attacked hitters with fastballs that repeatedly reached 155 kilometers (96 miles) per hour. His splitter and changeup displayed the same level of polish. The outing justified his selection for major international competitions, including the past two WBC tournaments and the 2024 Premier12.

Korea also had reason to question its bullpen decisions. Starter Kim Keon-woo entered the final fresh off a strong performance against Australia on Thursday, when he tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings on 50 pitches and recorded five strikeouts against one hit.

Korea's Cho Dong-uk pitches during the sixth inning of the final between Japan and Korea at the Asia Professional Baseball Championship in Tokyo on Nov. 15. AP/YONHAP

But Japan proved a different challenge. The starter surrendered two runs through four innings before the fifth unraveled. With two men on base and nobody out, he threw his 91st pitch, a fastball that Masaki sent over the fence. Kim finished with five runs allowed, four earned, on six hits, including two homers, and five strikeouts in four-plus innings.

Korea assembled its pitching staff without players who had competed in the WBC in March or the recent Korean Series. The shortage of top-tier arms appeared to leave the coaching staff hesitant to make pitching changes.

Despite the disappointment, Korea found reasons to look ahead with optimism. The tournament showcased Kim Whee-jip's ability to come through in key moments as a middle-of-the-order bat and offered a glimpse of Kim Ji-chan's potential in the leadoff spot. Kim Ju-won established himself as a steady defensive presence at shortstop, and Kim Jin-uk gave the team hope for the future after limiting Japan to two runs across five innings in their earlier encounter.

Korea's manager Choi Won-ho is seen before the final between Japan and Korea at the Asia Professional Baseball Championship in Tokyo on Nov. 15. AP/YONHAP

The hosts wasted little time getting on the scoreboard. Misho Nishikawa broke the deadlock with a solo shot to right-center after two outs in the first, and Muneyama added an RBI double to left-center in the third to double Japan's advantage.

A costly defensive mistake changed the course of the game in the fifth inning. After Taiga Kojima opened with a single to center, Yudai Shoji dropped down a sacrifice bunt. Kim Keon-woo scooped up the ball but sailed his throw to first, which gave Japan runners at first and second with no outs.

Masaki then crushed a three-run homer over the left-center field wall to put Japan firmly in control. Korea pulled a run back in the seventh when pinch hitter An Jae-seok delivered a two-out RBI single to left with a runner on third, but could not get any closer.





BY KO BONG-JUN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



