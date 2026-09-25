Korea claims historic kayak medal, secures delegation's first double gold

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Korea wins silver in men's 4x100m freestyle relay at Asian Games
Korea earned silver in the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay at the Asian Games, with Hwang Sun-woo and Kim Young-beom powering the team to a 3:11.69 finish.
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Yeo Seo-jeong vaults to Asian Games gold
South Korean gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong claimed her second Asian Games women's vault title, beating defending champion An Chang-ok of North Korea.
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Park Si-eun wins Asian Games silver in 200-meter breaststroke with Korean record
The 19-year-old Korean swimmer set a national record in the women’s 200-meter breaststroke, finishing just 0.12 second behind Japan’s Kotomi Kato.
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Marathoner Kim Hong-rok hopes to follow in coach's steps with Asian Games podium finish
Thirty-two years after King Jae-ryong won bronze at the Hiroshima Asiad, his protégé hopes to replicate the feat this month.