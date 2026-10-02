Korea claims four jujitsu medals at Asiad

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Korea wins Asian Games LoL without losing a single match
Korea defeated Taiwan 3-0 to retain its League of Legends Asian Games title without dropping a set.
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Korea nods way past China for women’s football bronze in Asian Games
No Jin-young scored in the fourth minute with what proved the be the winner, beating China for the first time in 11 years.
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Korea captures second straight Asian Games gold in men’s team recurve archery event
The trio of Lee Woo-seok, Kim Je-deok and Kim Woo-jin defeated India by a set score of 5-1, with two of the archers back atop the podium.
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Korea takes men's doubles tennis silver in Nagoya
Nam Ji-sung and Park Ui-sung secured Korea's only tennis medal at the 2026 Asian Games, falling to Japan in the men's doubles final.