Korea claims four jujitsu medals at Asiad

Korea won two silver and two bronze medals in jujitsu at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Friday.

Korea collected four medals, including two silvers, in jujitsu at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Friday.

Park Sung-hu won the silver medal after losing by submission to Omar Tariq N Nada of Saudi Arabia in the men's -94-kilogram final at Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall in Nagoya, Japan.

After falling two points behind right after the final started, Park tapped the mat to signal immediate surrender as his opponent executed a joint lock.

It was Park's first medal in an international competition.

Later in the day, Im Eon-ju lost 4-0 to defending champion Asma Alhosani of the United Arab Emirates in the women's -52-kilogram jujitsu final and took the silver medal.

Im earned two advantages but conceded two two-point techniques to her opponent.

Kim Hee-dong added a bronze medal in the men's -94-kilogram event, and Park Jae-won also won bronze in an all-Korean bronze-medal match in the men's -77-kilogram event.

Before this year's Asiad, Korea had won two gold, two silver and four bronze medals in jujitsu at the Asian Games.





Yonhap