Korea captures second straight Asian Games gold in men’s team recurve archery event

Korea’s Kim Je-deok, left, Kim Woo-jin, center, and Lee Woo-seok celebrate their men’s recurve team gold medal at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square in Okazaki, Japan, on Oct. 2. YONHAP

The trio of Lee Woo-seok, Kim Je-deok and Kim Woo-jin defeated India by a set score of 5-1, with two of the archers back atop the podium.

Korea captured its second straight Asian Games gold medal in the men's team event in recurve archery on Friday.

The trio of Lee Woo-seok, Kim Je-deok and Kim Woo-jin defeated India by a set score of 5-1 in the men's team final of the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square in Okazaki, some 50 kilometers southeast of the main host city of Nagoya, Japan.

Lee and Kim Je-deok had also won the 2023 team gold medal with a different third member, Oh Jin-hyek. Kim Woo-jin won the team gold in 2010 and silver with Lee and Oh in 2018.

The men's gold was also Korea's third archery medal on Friday, following the women's team silver and the mixed team bronze.





Yonhap







