Korea captures first gold in men's 3x3 basketball at Asian Games

Korean players celebrate after defeating Qatar in the men's 3x3 basketball final at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 25. YONHAP

The Korean team, featuring Lee Ju-yeong, Kim Seung-woo, Lee Dong-geun and Ku Min-gyo, beat Qatar 19-10 for the title.

Korea won its first Asian Games gold medal in men’s 3x3 basketball on Friday.

Korea beat Qatar 19-10 for the title at Kinjo Futo Station Square Venue in Nagoya, Japan.

The Korean team featured Lee Ju-yeong, Kim Seung-woo, Lee Dong-geun and Ku Min-gyo, with each nation carrying a backup.

Lee Ju-yeong led his team with nine points and drained three shots from behind the arc.

Earlier in the day, the Korean women’s team beat Thailand 21-8 for the bronze medal.

The Korean men’s team won gold in the 5x5 tournament last Sunday, and the women’s 5x5 team reached the final by beating China in the semifinals on Friday.





Yonhap