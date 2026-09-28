Korea blows big lead, settles for silver in men's épée fencing team event

Korea's Nam Yeon-ho, right, competes against Kazakhstan's Vadim Sharlaimov during the men's épée team final match at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 27. AP/YONHAP

The three fencers joined forces for Korea's 12th consecutive men’s épée team medal but lost 43-42 to Kazakhstan.

Korea squandered a big lead and settled for silver in the men’s épée fencing team event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Sunday.

The team of Park Sang-young, Jang Hyo-min, Nam Yeon-ho and substitute Kwon O-min lost to Kazakhstan’s Kirill Prokhodov, Ruslan Kurbanov, Vadim Sharlaimov and Yerlik Sertay by 43-42 at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, south of the main host city of Nagoya, Japan.

None of the three Korean fencers came close to medal contention in the individual event, but they joined forces for Korea’s 12th consecutive men’s épée team medal.

Team fencing events are contested in nine head-to-head bouts. Each bout is three minutes but ends when one team’s score reaches a multiple of five.

The team that scores 45 points first or has more points than the opponent at the end of the ninth bout wins the event.

Park and Prokhodov each scored three points in the opening bout. Jang then outscored Kurbanov 3-1 in the next bout for a 6-4 Korean lead.

The advantage grew to 12-9 when Nam won against Sharlaimov. Park then blew the match wide open by outscoring Sertay 7-1 to give Korea a 19-10 advantage.

Kazakhstan's Kirill Prokhodov, left, competes against Korea's Jang Hyo-min during the men's épée team final match at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 27. AP/YONHAP

Kazakhstan crept back into the match, winning the next two bouts to cut the Korean lead to 30-24.

After Nam battled Kurbanov to a 5-5 draw to keep Korea up by six at 35-29, Sharlaimov beat Park 5-1 to make it a two-point battle at 36-34.

It came down to the final bout between Jang and Prokhodov.

They kept trading points until they were tied 42-42, sending the final into a sudden-death extra session.

Seven seconds into the one-minute session, Prokhodov got the clinching point for Kazakhstan to complete the comeback.





Yonhap