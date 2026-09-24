Korea blasts way to silver in mixed team skeet shooting at Asian Games

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Rower Park Hyun-su grabs bronze in lightweight men’s single sculls event at Asian Games
The 30-year-old sealed the podium finish in the 2,000-meter race with a time of 6:53.35 at the Nagaragawa regatta course.
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Korean women reach team regu final in sepaktakraw at Asian Games
The side progressed to the final for the third straight time after clinching the silver medal in the previous two Asiad tournaments.
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Korea glides to gold in men’s four-person 500-meter kayak event at Asian Games
Cho Gwang-hee, Kim Hyo-bin, Jang Sang-won and Choi Min-kyu finished first in 1 minute and 22.587 seconds, ahead of China and Japan.
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Fencer Park Ji-hee wins silver in women’s individual foil event at Asian Games
Stepping onto the podium in her first Asiad, Park lost to Yuka Ueno of Japan 15-4, breaking a point drought in the first period.