Korea blasts way to silver in mixed team skeet shooting at Asian Games

Lee Jong-jun, left, and Jang Kook-hee celebrate winning a silver medal from the mixed team skeet shooting event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery in Toyota City, Japan, on Sept. 24. YONHAP

Lee Jong-jun and Jang Kook-hee finished with 51 points, just one point behind China and well ahead of India.

Lee Jong-jun and Jang Kook-hee combined for silver in the mixed team skeet shooting event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Thursday, Korea's first shotgun medal of the ongoing competition.

The Korean duo finished with 51 points for silver, just one point behind the world record score set by Lyu Jianlin and Jiang Yiting of China at Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery in Toyota City, east of the host city Nagoya. India claimed the bronze with 44 points.

This is the fifth day of shooting at the Asian Games. Korea had earlier won five medals — two from pistol and three from rifle events.

In skeet shooting, athletes take shots at unglazed clay discs launched from two separate structures: high house on the left and low house on the right.

In the mixed team competition, each shooter fires at four targets for a total of eight shots per series, with every successful shot worth a point.

In the four-team final, Qatar was eliminated first after the third round with 18 points. China was in the lead at that point with 23 points, followed by Korea with 22 and India with 21.

Korea pulled into a tie with China after the next round at 30 points. Both teams hit all eight targets in the next series, but China took the lead in the penultimate round at 45-44 after Lee missed two shots. India was eliminated to win the bronze at the point.

In the final round, Jang missed her second shot as Korea hit seven targets to reach 51 points.

For China, Lyu failed to hit his second target. Jiang had to strike all four of her shots to avoid falling into a tiebreaking shoot-off with Korea, and she did exactly that to capture her third gold medal at this competition.

Yonhap