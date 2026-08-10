Korea aims to take home five gold medals in shooting from Asian Games

Korea’s national shooting team athletes train during a media day for the 20th Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon County, North Chungcheong, on Aug. 10. YONHAP

The delegation will attempt to recreate the unexpected success of the 2024 Paris Olympics at the Games, running from the end of September to the start of October.

Riding a wave of recent success, the Korean national shooting team will take aim at five gold medals in the upcoming Asian Games in Japan, the squad's head coach said Monday.

Chang Kap-seok, in charge of the shooting delegation, unveiled his team's goal during a media day at the Jincheon National Team Training Center in Jincheon County, North Chungcheong.

Chang oversaw Korea's unexpected surge at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the country captured three gold medals and six medals overall, both the second-highest total behind China. At the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Korea captured 14 medals, ranking third behind China and India.

"We will try to make our country proud," Chang said. "Our objective is to win five gold medals, nine silver medals and five bronze medals. We will demonstrate once again how far Korean shooting has come along."

This year's Asian Games will be hosted by Nagoya, Japan, and its surrounding cities. The shooting competition starts on Sept. 20, the day after the opening ceremony, and will conclude on Oct. 1.

Korea will send athletes in 12 events, and this year's delegation features three reigning Olympic champions: Ban Hyo-jin in the women's 10-meter air rifle, Yang Ji-in in the women's 25-meter pistol and Oh Ye-jin in the women's 25-meter pistol and 10-meter air pistol.

"Even though I have won an Olympic gold, this is my first Asian Games and my primary goal is to qualify for the final," the 18-year-old Ban said. "As the youngest member of the women's team, I want to bring some youthful energy to my teammates."

Korea’s national shooting team athletes train during a media day for the 20th Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon County, North Chungcheong, on Aug. 10. YONHAP

Yang, who took bronze at the 2023 Asian Games in the 25m pistol due to a mechanical malfunction, said she will be better prepared for this year's competition.

"Back then, I was afraid I might be too young to compete at a high level," said Yang, now 23. "This year, I think I can lean on my teammates more and will be able to win the battle against myself."

These youngsters will compete alongside veterans 47-year-old So Seung-seob and 45-year-old Lee Bo-na.

So, the oldest Korean shooter for this year's Asian Games, said he is still trying to learn from his younger teammates.

"I am old enough to be the father for some of these athletes, but we are all helping each other and learning from each other," So said with a smile. "I have been doing this for a long time and I am finally feeling confident in myself."





Yonhap