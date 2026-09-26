Korea adds two silver medals in kayak sprint events at Asian Games

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Veteran swimmer An Se-hyeon leaves Asian Games wanting more from herself
After helping Korea finish third in the women's 4x100-meter medley relay, An Se-hyeon said that she was "not entirely satisfied" with her times but would put the Asian Games behind her and try to make the Olympics team.
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Why Koreans in their 20s are ditching gas cars for EVs
Experts attribute the switch to EVs' affordability, as well as their app-based charging and climate control, over-the-air software updates and touch screens, which feel natural to a generation raised on smartphones.
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Kim Ji-eun earns bronze in rifle shooting at Asian Games
Kim Ji-eun's medal marks Korea's ninth in the sport at this year's Asian Games. It is also the country's first medal in the women's 50-meter rifle 3 positions since 2014.
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Korea wins first diving medal in women's synchronized 10-meter event at Asian Games
Kim Na-hyun and Moon Na-yun scored 276.90 total points after five attempts and finished third in the event's final.