Korea adds two homegrown coaches to Robert Moreno’s staff ahead of friendlies

The Spanish-led national team staff gains Cho Yong-hyung and Lee Jae-hong for six upcoming matches.

Two Korean coaches have joined the all-Spanish staff headed by Robert Moreno for the men's national football team, the sport's national federation announced Thursday.

The KFA said Cho Yong-hyung will work as an assistant coach, while Lee Jae-hong will serve as a physical trainer.

The KFA named Moreno, former Spain national team head coach, as temporary bench boss on Sept. 1, and hired his five-man staff en masse: Eduardo Docampo as first assistant; Jacint Magrina as analyst; Victor Brave de Soto handling tactics; Javier Chocarro in fitness; and Nico Bosch as goalkeeping coach.

According to the KFA, Cho, a former Korean international with 42 caps, will serve as the bridge between the staff and the squad, working alongside Docampo. Lee will assist Chocarro in the physical performance part.

Cho had previously served as the senior national team's assistant coach in early 2024, when Korea went through two caretaker managers. The 42-year-old had also been an assistant for the men's under-17 national team.

Lee, 43, was Korea's physical trainer at the 2014, 2018 and 2026 FIFA World Cups, and worked in the same capacity for the K League 1 club FC Seoul in 2019 and the Indonesian men's national team from 2020 to 2021.

The KFA said the need for Korean coaches on the staff was raised during its meeting with Moreno and his assistants in Spain.

Moreno and his staff are under contract through Nov. 27. They will oversee Korea's next six international friendlies.

The Taegeuk Warriors will host Ecuador on Sept. 24, Uruguay on Sept. 28, Venezuela on Oct. 2 and Uzbekistan on Oct. 6. The KFA is also trying to schedule two more matches in November.

The KFA has said it will consider keeping Moreno on board for the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup in January, depending on Korea's performance in their next six games.





Yonhap