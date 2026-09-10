Korea adds two homegrown coaches to Robert Moreno’s staff ahead of friendlies

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Moreno's first Korea squad could spotlight fresh faces for friendlies
Interim coach Robert Moreno will announce his first national team roster Monday ahead of four fall friendlies, with several K League standouts in contention.
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How Patryk Klimala found peace after 'hell on earth' to become FC Seoul's leading scorer
After a series of life-threatening incidents, Patryk Klimala said that he began to recover after a boxer friend introduced him to a psychologist, who helped him confront his past.
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Interim men's national football coach due in Korea on Sunday
Robert Moreno will arrive Sunday before unveiling his first squad for Korea’s September and October friendlies.
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Banner twisting Incheon’s name into insult draws condemnation
Politicians condemned an FC Seoul supporters' banner that used a derogatory hanja play on Incheon’s name during Saturday’s match.