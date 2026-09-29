Korea adds silver medals in shooting, kurash, diving at Asian Games

Korea's relay race team celebrates winning the bronze medal in the men's 4x100 relay event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 28. AP/YONHAP

Overall, Korea stayed in third place with 21 gold medals, 20 behind Japan. China ranked No. 1 with 132 gold medals.

Korea did not add to its gold medal tally at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Monday, the first time the country went without gold since the start of the event on Sept. 20.

Korea stayed in third place with 21 gold medals, 20 behind host country Japan. China has 132 gold medals.

Korea collected silver medals in shooting, diving and kurash on Monday.

Yang Ji-in, Oh Ye-jin and Bong Seo-rin combined for silver in the women’s 25-meter pistol team event with 1,735 points, eight behind China.

The team medals were awarded based on the total of scores by three shooters for each nation in the individual qualification round. Yang, who was leading the individual qualification, failed to get a shot off within the three-second window during the rapid-fire stage and finished with zero points — a mistake that cost her team a chance to win gold and kept her out of the individual final.

In diving, which took place in Tokyo, Kim Yeong-nam claimed silver in the men’s 1-meter springboard to deny China its seventh consecutive 1-2 finish in that event.

Kim scored 373.30 points in six attempts at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre to place second behind Wang Zongyuan of China, who earned 442.75 points. Kim edged out another Chinese diver, Liu Chengzan, who finished with 361.45 points.

China had produced gold and silver medal winners at every 1-meter springboard event since its Asian Games debut in 1990 until Kim ended that streak on Monday.

Kim Su-ji won bronze in the women’s 1-meter springboard the same day for her second medal of this year’s Asiad.

Uzbekistan's Pokizakhon Kamoldinova, left, competes against Korea's Mo Su-min in the women's 78-kilogram kurash final at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 28. AP/YONHAP

Korea also earned its first kurash medal of the competition, with Mo Su-min winning silver in the women’s 78-kilogram event. Kurash is traditional Uzbekistan wrestling.

She lost to Uzbekistan’s Pokizakhon Kamoldinova 10-0 in the final. Though she absorbed the big loss, Mo still became the first Korean woman to win an Asiad medal in the sport.

Korea had a busy day in badminton, with world No. 1 An Se-young advancing to the women’s singles final. Lee So-hee and Baek Ha-na also reached the gold medal match in the women’s doubles.

An is now a win away from becoming the first shuttler to win consecutive Asiad titles in the women’s singles.

Korea ended up with bronze medals in two other badminton events. Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae lost in the men’s doubles semifinals, and Yoo Tae-bin fell in the men’s singles semifinals.

Korea got its second sepaktakraw medal with a bronze in the women’s doubles following a loss to Vietnam in the semifinals.

Seo Min-jun, Joel Jin Nwamadi, Lee Jae-seong and Daniel Biwesa combined for bronze in the men’s 4x100-meter relay in athletics, with a national record of 38.43 seconds.





Yonhap