Korea accelerates 2036 Olympic bid as Seoul, North Jeolla pursue co-hosting plan

The lighting of torches proceeds in hopes of the province's successful bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics during an event in Jinan, North Jeolla, on Sept. 4. YONHAP

The Sports Ministry and national Olympic committee pledged full support as Korea joins six other countries vying to host the 2036 Summer Games.

The national Olympic committee and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism both vowed their all-out support for the country's bid to host the 2036 Summer Games on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) finalized seven countries as potential hosts of the 2036 Summer Olympics, with Korea up against Germany, Hungary, India, Qatar, South Africa and Turkey.

For Korea, North Jeolla Province beat out Seoul to become the country's candidate in February 2025, but has since shifted toward co-hosting with the capital city, after concluding that it did not have adequate infrastructure, including accommodations, transportation and venues, to host the event on its own.

The candidates will give virtual presentations to the IOC Future Host Commission sometime in November, and in March 2027, the IOC's Executive Board will open "strategic dialogue" with the host hopefuls.

With the timeline set, the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) said it will help ensure co-hosting talks between North Jeolla and Seoul will be wrapped up as quickly as possible.

Korea previously hosted the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul and the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

"We hope to bring the 2036 Summer Olympics to South Korea to further improve South Korean sports and create a new opportunity to spread the virtues of Olympic values, with the legacy of the 1988 Summer Games and the 2018 Winter Games at the foundation," the KSOC said, "As the national Olympic committee, we will remain in close coordination with the government and relevant regional authorities, and also with the IOC, to ensure a successful Olympic bid."

Chae Hwi-young, minister of culture, sports and tourism, met with North Jeolla Gov. Lee Won-taeg on Tuesday to discuss the bidding process, the ministry said.

"Since Seoul has expressed its willingness to co-host the Olympics, the two sides must reach an agreement quickly," Chae said. "Once North Jeolla and Seoul come to an agreement, then both the ministry and the KSOC will provide all the necessary support going forward."





Yonhap