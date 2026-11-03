Korea accelerates 2036 Olympic bid as Seoul, North Jeolla pursue co-hosting plan

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Rain fails to dampen spirits of 30,000 runners at JTBC Seoul Marathon
The route this year sent runners of the full course on a scenic route from Gwanghwamun in central Seoul to Olympic Park south of the river.
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Hyundai Motor pushes ahead with 9 trillion won investment in Saemangeum AI data center
Hyundai Motor Group is moving ahead with an AI data center in Saemangeum, Korea's multitrillion-won development project that involves reclaiming tidal flats near North Jeolla to create a hub for advanced industries.
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KSOC says Seoul-North Jeolla 2036 Olympics co-host bid is not official
Korea’s 2036 Summer Olympics bid faces uncertainty after the KSOC said a proposed Seoul-North Jeolla co-hosting plan has no official standing. Jeonju remains Korea’s designated candidate city ahead of IOC briefings.
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Gov't pushes up Saemangeum project completion date to 2035 with smaller, public-led plan
The master plan for the project, which involves building the world's longest seawall and reclaiming tidal flats off the coast of North Jeolla, has been revised to reduce the area to be reclaimed by 29.5 percent.