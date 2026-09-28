Korea 1-4 Uruguay — as it happened

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Moreno's halftime changes bring Korea 3-0 win against Ecuador, first victory for new coach
Korea beat Ecuador 3-0 in Robert Moreno’s debut, with Son Heung-min moving within one goal of the national scoring record.
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After World Cup retreat, Moreno turns Warriors into philosophers of football
"Hongball" definitively gave way to "halal ball" under the new manager, who took full advantage of his tactical acumen to send Korea soaring on his debut match.
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Korea beat Ecuador 3-0 — as it happened
New manager Robert Moreno came good on Thursday, with the Taeguk Warriors looking sharp in attack and organized on defense.
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Valverde to miss Korea friendly after ankle injury from Lee Kang-in tackle
Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde will miss Uruguay’s Seoul friendly after suffering a grade 3 ankle sprain on a tackle by Atlético Madrid’s Lee Kang-in.