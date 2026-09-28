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Korea 1-4 Uruguay — as it happened

Korea hosted Uruguay at Seoul World Cup Stadium Monday, a few days after seeing off Ecuador 3-0. An alarming first half gave way to a surprisingly disciplined final 45 minutes.

JIM BULLEY
JIM BULLEY HEAD OF CONTENT STRATEGY
THOMAS MCCARTHY
THOMAS MCCARTHY SENIOR EDITOR
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New Korean men's football manager Robert Moreno looks on from the touchline during a friendly with Uruguay at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on Sept. 28.
New Korean men's football manager Robert Moreno looks on from the touchline during a friendly with Uruguay at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on Sept. 28.
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