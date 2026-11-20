The Heroes acquired the veteran reliever from the Giants to deepen its bullpen in exchange for versatile fielder and hitter.

The Kiwoom Heroes on Friday traded their captain Im Ji-yeol to the Lotte Giants for veteran reliever Jeong Cheol-won, a former Rookie of the Year award winner.

The Heroes said they made the one-to-one trade to add depth to their bullpen. Jeong has experience both as closer and setup man, with 22 saves and 59 holds over 270 career outings over five seasons.

While with the Doosan Bears in 2022, Jeong was voted the best rookie in the KBO after going 4-3 with 23 holds in 58 outings.

Prior to the 2025 season, the Bears dealt Jeong to the Giants. The right-hander picked up 21 holds in 75 appearances and had a 4.24 ERA in his first season with the Giants. He was limited to 34 games in 2026 while spending much time in the minors, and pitched to a 6.75 ERA with three holds.

The Heroes said they like Jeong's mix of four-seam fastball, slider and forkball, and his experience in different roles in the bullpen.

With Im, the Giants are getting a 31-year-old veteran who can play both corner outfield positions, first base and third base.

He only appeared in 31 games this year, batting .208 with one homer and four RBIs. In 2025, Im set career highs across the board, with 102 games played, 11 home runs, 50 RBIs and 13 steals.

The Giants said Im will bolster their outfield with his strong defensive tools and his leadership skills will provide a breath of fresh air to the team.

Both the Heroes and the Giants missed the postseason in 2026.





Yonhap