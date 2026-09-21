Kim Young-beom sets another record, takes gold in men's 50-meter freestyle

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Kim Young-beom breaks Asian record as Korea wins five medals
Kim claimed 50-meter freestyle gold in a record 21.66 seconds as South Korea reached eight swimming medals after two days.
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South Korea, North Korea draw in Asian Games women’s football group finale
The two Korean teams finished 1-1 in Group F, with North Korea taking first place on goal difference.
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South Korean swimmers earn relay bronze as China resets Asian record
South Korea finished third in the men’s 4x200-meter freestyle relay as China broke its own Asian record in Tokyo.
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Teen swimmer Kim Seung-won wins bronze in women's 50-meter backstroke
The 16-year-old earned her first Asian Games medal in the women’s 50-meter backstroke, becoming Korea’s fifth swimming medalist in Aichi-Nagoya.