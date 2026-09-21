Kim Young-beom breaks Asian record as Korea wins five medals

Read more
-
South Korea, North Korea draw in Asian Games women’s football group finale
The two Korean teams finished 1-1 in Group F, with North Korea taking first place on goal difference.
-
South Korean swimmers earn relay bronze as China resets Asian record
South Korea finished third in the men’s 4x200-meter freestyle relay as China broke its own Asian record in Tokyo.
-
Kim Young-beom sets another record, takes gold in men's 50-meter freestyle
Kim Young-beom won Korea's first swimming gold of the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, breaking the men's 50-meter freestyle record twice in one day.
-
Teen swimmer Kim Seung-won wins bronze in women's 50-meter backstroke
The 16-year-old earned her first Asian Games medal in the women’s 50-meter backstroke, becoming Korea’s fifth swimming medalist in Aichi-Nagoya.