Kim Yeong-nam nabs 1-meter diving silver, denies China its usual 1-2 finish

Korea's Yeongnam Kim poses with his silver medal after the men's 1-meter springboard final at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Tokyo on Sept. 28. AP/YONHAP

The Korean diver edged out Liu Chengzan in the men’s 1-meter springboard, ending China's 36-year streak of winning both gold and silver in the Asian Games event.

Kim Yeong-nam claimed silver in the men's 1-meter springboard diving event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Monday, denying China its seventh consecutive 1-2 finish in the event.

Kim scored 373.30 points in six attempts at Tokyo Aquatics Centre to place second behind Wang Zongyuan of China, who earned 442.75 points. Kim edged out another Chinese diver, Liu Chengzan, who finished with 361.45 points.

The men's 1-meter springboard made its Asian Games debut in 1990, and China had produced gold and silver medalists at every competition until Kim crashed the party, sandwiching himself between Wang and Liu.

Before Kim, Woo Haram had won three straight bronze medals for Korea in the event, from 2014 to 2023.

Earlier Monday, Kim Su-ji won bronze in the women's 1-meter springboard with 245.05 points. Lin Shan and Long Yiping of China took home the gold and silver medals with 263.05 points and 254.25 points, respectively.

The bronze represented Kim's second medal of the competition, after her silver in the women's synchronized 3-meter springboard event Sunday.





Yonhap