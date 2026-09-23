Kim Seung-won captures second Asian Games swimming bronze

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Fencer Park Ji-hee wins silver in women’s individual foil event at Asian Games
Stepping onto the podium in her first Asiad, Park lost to Yuka Ueno of Japan 15-4, breaking a point drought in the first period.
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Hwang Sun-woo wins silver in men's 200-meter freestyle at Asian Games
Hwang Sun-woo earned his fourth Asiad medal after finishing second in the men's 200-meter freestyle as China's Zhang Zhanshuo broke the Asian record.
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Korean women's badminton team falls 3-1 to Japan, settles for bronze in title defense
After An Se-young’s opening singles victory, Korea lost three straight matches to Japan in the Asian Games women’s badminton team semifinals, missing the chance to defend its 2023 Asiad gold.
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South Korea cruises past Uzbekistan on quest for eighth Asian Games handball gold
A 43-13 victory gave South Korea its third straight win, setting up pivotal round-robin matches against China, Vietnam and Japan.