Kim Seung-won captures second Asian Games swimming bronze

Kim Seung-won of South Korea checks her time after finishing her heat in the women's 100-meter backstroke swimming race at the Asian Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on Sept. 23. YONHAP

The 16-year-old added a women's 100-meter backstroke bronze after leading at the halfway mark in Tokyo.

Kim Seung-won earned bronze in the women's 100-meter backstroke at the Asian Games on Wednesday for her second medal in swimming this week.

The 16-year-old Kim clocked 1:00.10 to place third at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Peng Xuwei of China won gold in 59.30 seconds, and Rio Shirai of Japan grabbed silver in 59.89 seconds.

Kim led the race at the 50-meter turn with a time of 28.60 seconds, but her last 50-meter split of 31.50 seconds was only the sixth-fastest in the 10-swimmer final.

Kim earlier won bronze in the 50-meter backstroke on Monday.





Yonhap