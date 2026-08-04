Kim Sang-sik's 'lucky black shirt' extends Vietnam's unbeaten run to 21

Coach Kim Sang-sik joked about his “lucky” black shirt after Vietnam beat Indonesia 3-0 to extend its unbeaten run to 21 matches and move atop Group A.

Vietnam national football team head coach Kim Sang-sik is keeping faith with his “lucky black shirt” as his team’s unbeaten run in international matches reaches 21.

Vietnam defeated Indonesia 3-0 in its third Group A match of the Asean Hyundai Cup 2026 at Pakansari Stadium in Cibinong, Indonesia, on Monday.

Vietnam took the lead just six minutes after kickoff through Nguyen Van Vi. Nguyen Hai Long doubled the advantage in the 14th minute before Nguyen Xuan Son sealed the win in the 71st. The result lifted Vietnam to the top of Group A with seven points from two wins and a draw.

Kim discussed his superstition about the color of his clothing during the post-match press conference. He wore a black shirt for Vietnam’s opening match against Timor-Leste, which his team won 7-0, but switched to a white shirt for the second match, a scoreless draw with Singapore. Against Indonesia, he returned to black.

“Fans began saying that white clothes do not bring me luck,” Kim said jokingly. “I should throw out all the white clothes in my closet and tell my wife not to buy me any more.”

Kim has kept up the superstition since he took charge of Vietnam: He wore black polo shirts during the team’s title runs at the 2024 Asean Championship and the 2025 Asean Under-23 Championship. Even as he acknowledged the superstition, Kim credited his players for overcoming the difficulties of an away match and faithfully executing the team’s tactical changes.

Vietnam national football team head coach Kim Sang-sik JOONGANG ILBO

Vietnam also extended its record unbeaten run in international matches to 21, with 18 wins and three draws.

The Asean Championship, often dubbed the World Cup of Southeast Asia, is held every two years. Previously known by sponsor names such as the Suzuki Cup and Mitsubishi Electric Cup, the competition was renamed the Asean Hyundai Cup when Hyundai Motor became its title sponsor for its 30th anniversary.

The tournament features 10 teams split into two groups of five. The top two teams from each group advance to a knockout stage to determine the finalists. Defending champion Vietnam is chasing its fourth title.





BY PARK LIN [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]