Kim Min-young wins gold in women’s kurash event at Asian Games

The athlete claimed the title in the plus-87-kilogram weight class, winning 5-0 in the final for Korea’s first Asiad gold in the sport.

NAGOYA, Japan — Korea's Kim Min-young won the gold medal in the women's plus-87-kilogram kurash event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Tuesday, giving the country its first Asiad title in the wrestling-like sport.

Kim beat Chinese Taipei's Shin Liu Li-ling 5-0 in the event's final at Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall in Nagoya, Japan.

Kim became the first Korean athlete to win a gold medal in kurash since the wrestling-like sport was introduced to the Asian Games in 2018.

Korea has won two silvers and one bronze at the Asian Games, including one silver by Mo Su-min in the women's 78-kilogram kurash event the previous day.

Kurash is a type of wrestling practiced in Central Asia. Athletes attempt to score by throwing their opponents with a khalol, a throw that lands the opponent on their back, declared a victory, while other ground techniques are prohibited.





YON