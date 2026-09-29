Kim Min-young wins gold in women’s kurash event at Asian Games

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Lee So-hee, Baek Ha-na end Asian Games gold drought with win in women’s doubles badminton
The duo took down the top-ranked team from China with a score of 2-1 to break a 24-year dry spell.
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Korea, Japan financial chiefs deepen cooperation on capital markets
Top financial regulators from Korea and Japan agreed to strengthen coordination after discussing market conditions in Seoul.
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Korea wins bronze in 4x100-meter relay after setbacks
The results initially named Thailand as the bronze medalist after an alleged protest for Korea’s disqualification.
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Korea adds silver medals in shooting, kurash, diving at Asian Games
Overall, Korea stayed in third place with 21 gold medals, 20 behind Japan. China ranked No. 1 with 132 gold medals.