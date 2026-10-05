Kim Min-jae likely to sit out Uzbekistan friendly after missing training for second straight day

Kim Min-jae, right, dribbles the ball out of Korea’s defensive half during a friendly against Venezuela at Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan on Oct. 2. YONHAP

The imposing center back, who expressed frustration with the side after the 0-0 draw with Venezuela, is dealing with fatigue, a team representative said.

Korea’s dominating defender, Kim Min-jae, is unlikely to play in Tuesday’s friendly against Uzbekistan after missing team training for a second consecutive day.

The Bayern Munich center half sat out the national team’s training session at Korea Football Park in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, on Monday, a day before the friendly against Uzbekistan at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Gyeonggi. He instead trained separately indoors.

“Kim has undergone separate recovery training for two straight days,” a national team representative said. “It’s not a serious injury that would require him to leave the squad. He seems to be dealing with fatigue from his recent matches.”

Kim started in all three matches under interim manager Robert Moreno so far, playing in a 3-0 win over Ecuador on Sept. 24, a 4-1 loss to Uruguay on Sept. 28 and a scoreless draw against Venezuela on Friday.

After being substituted in the 80th minute against Venezuela, Kim was seen throwing his boots on the bench. He later voiced frustration with the team’s performance.

“I feel sorry for the defenders, and it didn’t feel like we were all fighting together,” Kim said after the match. “[We] have to put our heads down and run.”

With Kim showing signs of physical and mental fatigue, he is likely to sit out the Uzbekistan match. Defender Kim Tae-hyeon of Kashima Antlers, who represented the players at Monday’s press conference, is likely to start alongside Lee Han-beom of Club Brugge.

Kim Min-jae throws his soccer cleats after being substituted during Korea’s friendly against Venezuela on Oct. 2. SCREEN CAPTURE

“There were positives in the way we attacked and defended together [against Venezuela], but we gave the players feedback because we were not efficient enough with individual passes and challenges,” Moreno told reporters before Monday’s training session. “There were clearly other issues as well, but with tomorrow’s match ahead, I will keep those private.”

Kim Min-jae was not the only player to voice frustration after the Venezuela match. Midfielder Hwang In-beom of Porto became emotional as he pointed to the vacancy at the top of the Korea Football Association and the national team’s interim coaching setup.

"It's been about nine years since I joined the national team, and from then until now, there are many things that need to change, in football and in many other areas, but it doesn't seem to be happening," Hwang said, fighting back tears.

Moreno shared that the team talked as a group about where they fell short and what they need to prepare for the next match, rather than focusing on any particular player.

“One of my principles as a coach is that matters within the team should be resolved internally,” he said. “Players can say all kinds of things when emotions are running high after a match. But if there is a problem, I will speak directly with the player face to face and resolve it within the team.”

Korea interim manager Robert Moreno speaks during a press conference at Korea Football Park in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, on Oct. 5, a day before a friendly against Uzbekistan. YONHAP

Moreno, whose status as permanent manager will be decided after the friendly against Uzbekistan and two more matches through November, said he would not use the limited time available to him as an excuse.

“It is true that we are working under time constraints, but I have absolutely no intention of making excuses,” Moreno said. “We have to do our best within the circumstances we have been given and produce results.”

Moreno described Uzbekistan, coached by Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro, as a versatile and dangerous opponent.

“They are led by an excellent coach in Fabio Cannavaro,” Moreno said. “They primarily use 4-4-2 and 4-2-3-1 formations but also make extensive use of 4-3-3. They are an attacking team, press well and are particularly strong on the counterattack.”





BY PARK LIN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]