Kim Min-jae, Hwang In-beom, Hwang Hee-chan back in Warriors squad after retirement threat

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Lee Kang-in, interim manager Moreno express condolences over deadly Spain train crash
The Atlético Madrid midfielder and Korea interim coach Robert Moreno offered condolences after a deadly rail collision near Toledo.
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2002 World Cup hero Seol Ki-hyeon named Gimhae FC manager
The former attacker hopes to draw on his experience to elevate the languishing club, currently at the bottom of the K League 2.
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손흥민 인종차별 의혹에 현지 팬 반박…'니하오' 아닌 '미호'
A season-ticket holder accused of racially taunting Son Heung-min says he shouted an affectionate Spanish nickname, not “ni hao.”
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'Mijo,' not 'ni hao': Fan accused of shouting racist remarks at Sonny speaks up
A season-ticket holder accused of racially taunting Son Heung-min says he shouted an affectionate Spanish nickname, not “ni hao.”