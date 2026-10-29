Kim Min-jae, Hwang In-beom, Hwang Hee-chan back in Warriors squad after retirement threat

Korean national team players Kim Min-jae, left, and Hwang Hee-chan arrive at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport on June 30 after the FIFA World Cup 2026. YONHAP

The trio, who reportedly voiced their intention to retire at the end of the earlier fall international break, have been called up for November friendlies in the Middle East.

CHEONAN, South Chungcheong — Kim Min-jae, Hwang Hee-chan and Hwang In-beom have been called up for Korea's November friendlies in the Middle East a month after threatening to retire from the national team.

Interim manager Robert Moreno announced his squad for the international window at a press conference at the Korea Football Park in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, on Thursday.

The Taeguk Warriors are set to play Saudi Arabia on Nov. 13 and Qatar on Nov. 17, both in Doha, Qatar, in the national team’s last matches of the year.

The biggest question going into the announcement was whether the trio would be called up. They had reportedly told several teammates they were retiring from the national team right after a match against Uzbekistan, the last of Korea’s four friendlies in September and October. They withdrew the decision after a senior national team official spent hours persuading them.

Squads are usually announced on a Monday one week before players report for international duty, but this time the announcement came four days earlier than usual.

Moreno plans to fly to Europe right after the announcement to watch Europe-based players in league matches and check their form and fitness. He is also expected to meet with the three players to smooth things over.

The friendlies could be Moreno’s last matches in charge of Korea. As an interim coach, his contract runs through November. But with the 2027 Asian Cup kicking off on Jan. 7 next year, a strong showing in Doha would make a contract extension likely.





BY PIH JU-YOUNG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]