Kim Min-jae, Bayern Munich arrive for ‘Monster’ mash against Jeju SK

The Bundesliga powerhouse were greeted by fans at the airport on Sunday afternoon ahead of a friendly on the southern island on Tuesday.

The “Monster” has landed on Jeju.

German Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich, featuring Korean national team center back Kim Min-jae, arrived on a chartered flight at Jeju International Airport on Sunday afternoon ahead of a friendly against K League 1 club Jeju SK.

The two sides will face off in the Audi Football Summit 2026 at Jeju World Cup Stadium at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The visit marks Bayern’s second trip to Korea, following a 2024 friendly against Tottenham Hotspur at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

A 26-member squad led by manager Vincent Kompany made the trip, with the likes of German and club legend goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Germany captain Joshua Kimmich and star forward Luis Díaz coming over. Around 500 fans gathered at the airport in time for the team’s arrival, waiting with jerseys and autograph books in hand.

Harry Kane and Michael Olise were among the players who did not join the tour; both had reached the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and are still recovering. Some German internationals, including Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry, also did not travel with the team. Germany was eliminated in the Round of 32.

Bayern’s players responded warmly to fans from the moment they entered the arrivals hall. Neuer signed Bayern shirts bearing his name and posed for photos. Kim also signed autographs.

A poster for the Audi Football Summit 2026 match between Bayern Munich and Jeju SK, which will kick off at Jeju World Cup Stadium at 8 p.m. on Aug. 4. JEJU SK FC





The Bayern squad held a closed training session on Sunday to adjust to conditions in Jeju. Players are set to meet reporters and fans at a press conference and open training session on Monday. Jeju SK said they had spent several months preparing to ensure that the match and related events would run smoothly.

Meanwhile, Jeju played Incheon United FC to a 3-3 draw in a K League 1 match on Sunday, moving the southernmost club into seventh place with 28 points, while Incheon remained sixth with 29.

At Daejeon World Cup Stadium, Daejeon Hana Citizen beat Gwangju FC 2-0 for its first win in 10 matches. Daejeon had gone winless in its previous nine games with five draws and four losses. Daejeon climbed to ninth place with 23 points, while Gwangju stayed at the bottom of the 12-team table with 10.

At Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium, Ulsan HD FC beat FC Anyang 3-1 behind two goals from star midfielder Lee Dong-gyeong. Ulsan held onto second place with 34 points, while Anyang remained fifth with 30.





BY PIH JU-YOUNG [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]