Kim Min eyes third straight year with 70 appearances for SSG Landers bullpen

SSG Landers right-hander Kim Min delivers a pitch in the eighth inning in a game against the Samsung Lions at the SSG Landers Field in Incheon on Oct. 11, 2025. YONHAP

The durable reliever is prioritizing another heavy workload as he helps the Landers close the season strongly.

Kim Min, a right-hander for the SSG Landers, has quietly become one of the KBO's most durable arms.

Even after changing teams, Kim has been a near-constant presence on the mound over the past two years. He appeared in 71 games for the KT Wiz in 2024, and recorded 21 holds. He was then traded to SSG and pitched in another 70 games last year, collecting 22 holds.

Those are no small numbers. With a 144-game regular season, Kim took the mound in nearly half of his team's games. Add in the days when he warmed up in the bullpen but never entered the game, Kim was effectively on standby almost every time.

That workload has continued this season. Kim had pitched 56 2/3 innings over 62 appearances as of Wednesday, going 5-4 with 14 holds. His pace is not far off what he produced over the previous two seasons.

Kim now has his sights on extending his 70-appearance streak to three consecutive seasons, a feat he values more than recording 20 holds for a third straight season.

"I know 20 holds for a third consecutive year is within reach," Kim said ahead of Wednesday's game against the Kiwoom Heroes. "But personally, reaching 70 appearances for a third straight year would mean more to me. There's something special about knowing I've taken the mound in nearly half of my team's games."

He also credited the club's careful management of his workload with putting the milestone within reach.

"More than anything, doesn't a record like that prove that I'm healthy?" Kim said. "The club also takes great care of me, so I've been able to keep building on that record without getting hurt."

Kim has been particularly sharp since the start of August. He did not allow a single run in nine appearances during the month, picking up one win and three holds.

SSG Landers relief pitcher Kim Min throws during an game against the Hanwha Eagles at the Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark in Daejeon on April 30. NEWS1

"I recently worked on my changeup and cutter during evening training sessions," Kim said. "I started working on them early with next year in mind, but I adjusted quickly enough that I've already started throwing them in games. Having more pitches to work with has naturally given me a better chance of getting hitters out."

SSG rode the strength of its bullpen to the postseason last year. Kim was one of its key pieces with 22 holds, alongside Noh Kyung-eun, who led the league with 35 holds, Lee Ro-un, who recorded 33, and closer Jo Byeong-hyeon, who locked down the ninth inning with 30 saves.

This season has been a different story. Noh struggled after suffering a knee injury, and Lee also lost his form, leaving SSG's relief corps considerably less reliable. Its starting rotation also faltered, sending the Landers toward the bottom of the standings early in the season.

SSG is now looking ahead and preparing for a major overhaul of its pitching staff. Lee is preparing to transition into a starting role, while the club also plans to give younger pitchers opportunities in the rotation.

SSG Landers pitcher Kim Min smiles as he heads back to the dugout after pitching a scoreless top of the eighth inning in a game against the Samsung Lions at the SSG Landers Field in Incheon on Oct. 11, 2025. YONHAP

Kim himself has experience as a starter from his days with KT and has long harbored ambitions of taking the ball at the beginning of games. For now, however, his focus remains on the bullpen.

"If they tell me to prepare for it, I will, but I don't think now is the time," Kim said. "First, I have to do a good job in the role I have now."

While making the postseason this year has become difficult, Kim hopes to help SSG finish the season on a strong note.

"We still can't finish in ninth place," Kim said. "Now that the starting rotation has stabilized, I'll do everything I can to help us win as many of the remaining games as possible."

SSG beat Kiwoom 9-6 Wednesday to climb from ninth to eighth place. The Landers will look to continue moving up the standings after gaining momentum since August. The Hanwha Eagles, meanwhile, fell to ninth after a 9-6 loss to the KT Wiz in Suwon the same day.

Elsewhere, the NC Dinos edged the KIA Tigers 3-2 in Changwon, while the LG Twins beat the Doosan Bears 5-1 in Seoul.

The first-place Samsung Lions extended their winning streak to seven games with an 8-5 victory over the Lotte Giants in Daegu. Samsung also became the first KBO team this season to reach 70 wins.





BY KO BONG-JUN [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]