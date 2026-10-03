Kim Joo-hyung wins Asian Games golf gold, military exemption

Kim Joo-hyung of South Korea tees off on the 10th hole during the final round of the men's golf tournament at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Kasugai Country Club East Course in Kasugai, Japan, on Oct. 3. YONHAP

The four-time PGA Tour winner claimed individual gold with a final-round 64 and led Korea to team silver behind China.

PGA Tour winner Kim Joo-hyung captured the men's golf gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Saturday, while also helping Korea take silver in the team event.

Kim shot six-under 64 in the final round at the Kasugai Country Club East Course in Kasugai, just northeast of the main host city of Nagoya, to finish at 18-under 262.

With this gold medal, Kim, 24, also earned exemption from the mandatory military service. Athletes who win an Asian Games gold medal and who have not already fulfilled their duty are eligible for exemption. Kim, a four-time PGA Tour champion, has joined a growing list of top athletes who have enjoyed this benefit, including fellow PGA Tour veterans Kim Si-woo and Im Sung-jae, who won the team gold medal three years ago.

In the team standings, the two best scores out of three players for each country were added after each round, and Korea finished in second place behind China at 26-under.





Yonhap