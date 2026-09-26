Kim Ji-eun earns bronze in rifle shooting at Asian Games

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Veteran swimmer An Se-hyeon leaves Asian Games wanting more from herself
After helping Korea finish third in the women's 4x100-meter medley relay, An Se-hyeon said that she was "not entirely satisfied" with her times but would put the Asian Games behind her and try to make the Olympics team.
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Korea beats China to advance to men's handball semifinals in Asian Games
Following its victory against China, Korea is now two victories away from its first gold in the sport in 16 years.
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Why Koreans in their 20s are ditching gas cars for EVs
Experts attribute the switch to EVs' affordability, as well as their app-based charging and climate control, over-the-air software updates and touch screens, which feel natural to a generation raised on smartphones.
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Korea wins first diving medal in women's synchronized 10-meter event at Asian Games
Kim Na-hyun and Moon Na-yun scored 276.90 total points after five attempts and finished third in the event's final.