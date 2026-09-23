Kim Gun-woo, former national short track skater, dies at 28

The athlete topped the men’s 1,500-meter World Cup rankings in the 2018-19 season in a medal-laden career.

Kim Gun-woo, a former national short track speed skater, died Wednesday at the age of 28.

The exact cause of death has not been disclosed.

“We ask for your understanding that we have been unable to contact everyone individually amid the shock of this sudden, tragic news,” the retired athlete's family said as they announced Kim's death through his Instagram account Wednesday. “We would be grateful if you could offer warm words of comfort and pray for him as he makes his final journey.”

Kim announced his retirement from competitive skating in June.

“I am now preparing to let go of short track, which has been my entire life since I was young,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Honestly, it still doesn’t quite feel real. I have lived my life imagining myself always on the ice, so even as I say this goodbye, part of me feels heavyhearted.”

Kim added that there were moments when he was happy, as well as times when he struggled and felt exhausted. “But all of those experiences made me who I am today," Kim said.

“I don’t think I will ever forget the moments when I competed for the national team wearing the Korean flag, the athletes and coaches who sweated alongside me, and the support of the fans who always cheered me on,” he said. “I was far from a perfect athlete, but I sincerely thank you for supporting me and believing in me until the end. Thank you for being there for the brightest moments of my life.”

Kim emerged as a promising short track skater while attending Seohyeon High School. In 2015, while still a student there, he earned a place on the national team after beating more experienced skaters in the national team trials.

Kim Gun-woo celebrates after winning the 1,500-meter final race at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating event in Montreal on Oct. 29, 2023. AP/YONHAP

His career was also marked by disciplinary issues, including two suspensions for incidents involving alcohol. The skater later changed his name from Kim Han-wool to Kim Gun-woo.

Kim returned to the national team in 2018 but later spent another period away from the squad.

He established himself on the international stage during the 2018-19 season, finishing No. 1 in the men's 1,500-meter World Cup rankings and second in the overall World Cup standings.

Kim returned to the national team after finishing second at the national team trials for the 2023-24 season and helped Korea win silver in the men's 5,000-meter relay at the 2024 ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships.

During the 2023-24 ISU World Cup season, he won gold in the 1,000 meters at the opening event before taking consecutive 1,500-meter titles at the second and third events. The performances took him to the top of the World Cup rankings.

Kim fractured his ankle in November 2024 but recovered in time to compete at the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin the following February. He helped Korea advance through the quarterfinals of the mixed 2,000-meter relay and contributed to the team's gold medal.

Kim was named a reserve for the national team following the trials for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Games and did not compete at the Games.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]