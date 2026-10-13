Kim Do-yeong’s final-day homer clinches No. 3 for Kia

Kia Tigers third baseman Kim Do-yeong hits a two-run home run, his 45th of the season, in the bottom of the eighth inning against the LG Twins at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju on Oct. 12. YONHAP

Kim Do-yeong’s 45th home run gave the Tigers a 4-2 win over LG, secured third place and earned him the KBO home run title.

GWANGJU — Kia Tigers third baseman Kim Do-yeong saved his biggest swing for his final at-bat of the regular season. His go-ahead two-run home run clinched No. 3 in the standings for Kia and the KBO home run title for himself.

The Tigers beat the LG Twins 4-2 on Monday at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju to hold on to No. 3. Kia will open the postseason in the best-of-five semi-playoff against the winner of the wild card round between LG and the Doosan Bears.

With the score tied 2-2 and a runner on first in the bottom of the eighth, Kim drove a slider from LG left-handed reliever Jon Kennedy over the center-field wall. He pumped his fist and roared as the Kia fans who filled the stadium chanted his name.

The homer was Kim’s 45th of the season and the 100th of his career. It also secured his first home run title.

“[Jeon] Sang-hyun shutting down the top of the eighth with a double play let us go into our at-bats in a good mood. That was the biggest thing,” Kim said after the game. “[Park] Jae-hyun led off [and reached on an infield hit], which lifted the mood as high as it could go. He created a situation where I had no choice but to hit.”

Kim swung at the third pitch after taking two balls.

“I was set on jumping on a fastball no matter what,” he said. “I went after it aggressively, and I think luck was on my side. Instead of chasing different pitches, I went in thinking I would hit only my pitch, and I think that is why the result was good.”

Kia Tigers third baseman Kim Do-yeong hits a two-run home run, his 45th of the season, in the bottom of the eighth inning against the LG Twins at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju on Oct. 12. YONHAP

Kim was not sure at first that the ball would carry.

“When the ball met the bat, I got it a little off the inside, so I thought it might be caught, but there was power behind it, so I had hopes,” he said. “I wanted it badly, and when it went over, it was so thrilling that I could not think of anything.”

Kim ranked it above another big home run against LG. On Oct. 5 at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, he hit a go-ahead three-run homer off pitcher Go Woo-suk with Kia trailing 4-3 in the top of the ninth.

“Today is better,” Kim said. “It was a ridiculously important game, and hitting it in front of the home fans makes it meaningful.”

Kim finished one home run ahead of KT Wiz infielder Sam Hilliard, who pulled level at 44 with two home runs on Sunday but did not add one on Monday.

“Yesterday, Hilliard hit two to tie me, and I thought it would not look cool to finish tied,” Kim said. “I did not think I would hit one, so I was really hoping Hilliard would hit one, but it turned out well.”

Kim Do-yeong celebrates after hitting a two-run home run, the 100th of his career, against the LG Twins at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju on Oct. 12. YONHAP

Kim had pictured the milestone the night before.

“Last night, while taking a walk before bed, I thought it would be the best day ever if the team won and I hit my 100th career home run,” he said. “Of the 100 home runs I have hit so far, this is the best.”

Kim also took the slugging percentage title. With two titles, he is a leading candidate for MVP.

“Honestly, I have not thought about the MVP,” Kim said. “I will focus only on the postseason ahead. I did not perform at a level I am 100 percent satisfied with, so whether I win the MVP or not, [it does not matter].”

Kim set his sights higher than No. 3.

“I will never be satisfied with where we are now,” he said. “From the start, we have had our eyes on nothing but the championship. I plan to go as high as we can, and I think it is entirely possible if everyone just does their part.”





BY KIM HYO-KYOUNG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]