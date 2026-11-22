Korean golfer Kim A-lim hits from the first tee during the final round of the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, on Nov. 22 in Naples, Florida. AP/YONHAP

Kim A-lim shared seventh at the CME Group Tour Championship after losing her final-round lead, while Jeeno Thitikul claimed a third straight title.

Kim A-lim has settled for a top-10 finish at the last tournament of the 2026 LPGA Tour season in Florida after faltering in the final round.

The Korean tied for seventh place at the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, on Sunday after shooting an 18-under 270 at the par-72 course.

It was Kim's 10th top-10 finish of 2026.

The 31-year-old held the 54-hole lead at 18-under, but she failed to improve on that score over her final 18 holes. Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand captured her third straight title at 24-under after carding a 65 in the final round and hit a $4 million jackpot in prize money.

Kim opened the final round with a double bogey to fall out of the lead. She bounced back with a birdie on the next hole but then bogeyed the third hole.

Kim picked up birdies at the sixth and seventh, but Thitikul grabbed the lead at the turn after going four-under on the front nine.

Aki Iwai of Japan, with seven birdies through 13 holes, tied for first with Thitikul. Kim tried to keep pace with a birdie at the 11th but bogeyed the 13th, falling four strokes behind the co-leaders.

Thitikul grabbed sole possession of the lead with a birdie at the 13th and picked up another birdie at the 17th en route to her two-stroke win over Iwai.

Another Korean, Kim Sei-young, tied for seventh at 18-under after shooting a 67 in the final round. Choi Hye-jin posted a 64 on Sunday to tie for 10th place, her ninth top-10 and fifth in a row this season.





Yonhap