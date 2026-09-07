Kia's Kim Do-yeong wins August honors as his 40-homer chase nears

Kim Do-yeong of the KIA Tigers runs toward third base on Castro’s RBI single during the first inning of a game against the KT Wiz at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju on Sept. 6. YONHAP

The Tigers slugger topped KBO fan voting after leading the league in August home runs, runs scored and slugging percentage.

Kia Tigers slugger Kim Do-yeong has been voted the top player in Korean baseball for August.

The KBO announced Monday that Kim beat out seven other candidates for the Player of the Month honor for August.

In 15 games in August, Kim tied for the league lead with six home runs and had sole possession of the lead with 16 runs scored and a .714 slugging percentage.

Kim garnered 10 out of 35 votes cast by the media, the second-highest total behind Doosan Bears starting pitcher Gwak Been, who had 14. But Kim dominated everyone else in fan voting, with 277,640 out of 495,144 votes going his way and no other candidate earning even 100,000.

Kim finished with 42.32 voting points, nearly 20 points better than Gwak, who had just 38,551 votes from fans.

For the season, Kim is leading the KBO with 39 home runs, one away from becoming the first Korean hitter to blast 40 homers in eight years.

This was Kim's third career Player of the Month award. He won two in 2024, a year in which he was also voted the regular season MVP.

Kim will receive 3 million won ($2,230) in prize money and a trophy. Shinhan Bank, the league's main sponsor, will donate 2 million won in Kim's name to his alma mater, Dongsung Middle School, in Gwangju.





Yonhap