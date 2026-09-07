Kia's Kim Do-yeong wins August honors as his 40-homer chase nears

Read more
-
Chinese Taipei, Japan loom large as Korea opens U-18 Asian baseball title bid
Korea begins the U-18 Asian Baseball Championship in Taipei against the host before possibly facing a formidable Japanese squad, with KBO scouts closely tracking draft-eligible prospects.
-
Samsung starter Jurado returns from injury in 10-4 rally over LG Twins
Back from a right shoulder injury, the pitcher gave up four runs in the first inning before settling in for a 102-pitch appearance.
-
What pairs best with the raw energy of a ball game? For some, it's raw beef.
Where chicken and beer once dominated, fans are increasingly turning to fresh, light dishes — that are, of course, social media-friendly.
-
Dinos making another late push for KBO postseason berth
NC sits four-and-a-half games out of the final postseason spot ahead of a pivotal weekend series against Doosan.